The Joe & Ebo Experience: Your First Place Brewers

MADISON| The NBA Draft is here and your Milwaukee Brewers are still in first place. I thought this was the slow time in sports?

The Milwaukee Bucks pick 17th in tonight’s NBA Draft and with a new GM and some questions surrounding the team, many wonder what the Bucks will do. Looking at all the mocks it looks like they’ll be taking a center, but is that the right move for a team that desperately needs another shooter?

Also on the show, we get into your first place Milwaukee Brewers and if they can sustain their lead through a long, lengthy season. A big thanks to Rob Reischel for coming on and spitting some truth on the Packers, and Zach Heilprin rounds out today’s show with some Wisconsin flavor.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

The NBA Draft Is Here (0:00)

First Place, But For How Long (8:57)

Blinker Fluid (16:33)

Rob Reischel & Packers (26:46)

Zach Heilprin & Wisconsin (37:55)

