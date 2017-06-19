The Joe & Ebo Experience: Pay Now Or Pay Later

MADISON| When it comes to wide receivers, Ted Thompson is going to have his work cut out for him.

Being a general manager for a football team seems like a piece of cake in video games. Once you actually start breaking down numbers and how it will affect an actual team though, that’s what it gets a little dicey. Ol’ Teddy T is going to have to make some bold moves in the future when it comes to the wide receivers we know and love in Green Bay.

Besides the Packers, we recap the U.S. Open, talk a little Wisconsin sports and nail down the #1 seeds in our upcoming Ultimate DBag Bracket. What a time to be alive!

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

U.S. Open Ruled (0:00)

What To Do With Davante (9:24)

R.J. On Wisconsin (19:24)

Ultimate Dbag Bracket (29:04)

Wide Receiver Money (35:53)

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekday mornings from 6 to 10 on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone.

