The Joe & Ebo Experience: Stop Whining

MADISON| Professional golfers complaining about the fescue at Erin Hills… STOP WHINING!

Seriously though, if golfing every day was my job, I don’t think I’d ever complain, even if I hit every drive in the tallest of fescue. Why? Because at the end of the day, I’m still golfing. But I digress.

In the same vein of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, we were wondering what the biggest event could be in our fine state of Wisconsin. A college football playoff game, the Final Four, maybe even the World Cup. Not sure if any of those would happen, but a guy can dream.

We also talk the Milwaukee Brewers and their bullpen with Kyle from BrewCrewBall.com. A big thanks to them for coming on.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience

Biggest Event (0:00)

Erin Hills Is Easy? (6:52)

Brew Crew Ball (12:14)

STOP WHINING (23:57)

Golf Season Rules (31:34)

