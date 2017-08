Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Joe’s Home (0:00)

Who Does #2 Work For? (6:33)

RJ on Wisconsin/Notre Dame (12:31)

Dream Match-up (28:40)

Notre Dame Type Scenario (39:54)

