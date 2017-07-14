The Joe & Ebo Experience: Every Rose Has Its Thorn

MADISON| You know it’s a good day when your sports debate turns to song. Eat your heart out, Bret Michaels.

I’ll make this short and sweet because it’s Friday and I have some fish fry and an old fashioned calling my name.

Hell of a show today! We talk on the Brewers and how they handle the Chicago Cubs after their trade, after a month of voting we crown the Ultimate Dbag, R.J. jumps on the show and it sounds like he can’t put down the heaters and a big discussion on Derrick Rose that somehow turns into song.

P.S. I have the voice of an angel and Joe sounds like Yoko Ono.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

Cubs Got Fleeced (0:00)

Crew Gonna Do It (8:50)

The Ultimate Dbag Is Crowned (21:45)

2nd Half Baseball (25:40)

RJ Smokes Two Packs A Day (34:28)

Derrick Rose Has His Thorns (44:17)

Sing-Along (50:20)

