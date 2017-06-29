Frank Caliendo Joins The Joe & Ebo Show

MADISON| Comedian, actor, impressionist. Everything Frank Caliendo embodies and everything Joe & Ebo are not.

Actually, those first two sentences aren’t quite accurate. When it comes to acting, Joe proclaims he was an extra in Mr. 3000 and Ebo has his cheese commercials. Maybe we’ll give them a little credi there.

In all seriousness, thanks to Frank Caliendo for getting up in the wee hours of the morning to join the show. He’ll be live at the Crystal Grand, October 20th, so be sure to get tickets!

Listen to his interview with the Joe & Ebo Show below.

Related

Comments

comments