The Camp: July 24, 2017

Our first full show goes in-depth with the Wisconsin players at Big Ten Media Days, in addition to interviews with the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jason Galloway, Land of 10’s Jesse Temple and BadgerBlitz’s Jon McNamara.

O:10 — Jason Galloway on the impact of no 2-a-days, biggest camp battle and his season prediction

12:44 — Jesse Temple on how realistic 12-0 is, whether QB Jack Coan should redshirt and gives his season prediction

24:05 — LB T.J. Edwards isn’t happy that there are no more 2-a-days, the backlog of bodies at ILB and whether he could turn pro after this year.

30:51 — TE Troy Fumgalli on if he thinks about his legacy, the development of Alex Hornibrook and young guys that jumped out to him.

38:47 — LB Jack Cichy on his lowest moment after his injury in 2016, whether he could have gone pro if he hadn’t gotten hurt and what would be a successful season.

47:00 — Jon McNamara talks Wisconsin wrapping up its 2018 recruiting class, Joey Hauser committing to Marquette and where Greg Gard and his staff go next.

