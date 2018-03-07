The Camp: What the future holds – Offense

On this special edition of the “The Camp,” Zach and Danny preview the offensive side of the ball for Wisconsin, and are joined by former Badgers’ fullback Matt Bernstein for some spring practice stories and his expectations for the new starter at his old position — Alec Ingold.

Just some of the questions we tackled:

After Alex Hornibrook’s performance in the Orange Bowl, is there any need for a quarterback competition?

Is is possible for running back Jonathan Taylor to match what he did his freshman season?

Who will be the third-down back?

How do you keep the talented wide receiver group happy with so few opportunities to go around?

Will Kyle Penniston and Zander Neuville step up at tight end following Troy Fumagalli’s departure? Or will it be redshirt freshman Jake Ferguson?

And Wisconsin has all five of its starting offensive linemen back for another year. But will the same five guys end up starting in 2018?

