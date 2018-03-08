The Camp: What the future holds – defense

On this special edition of “The Camp,” Zach and Danny preview the defensive side of the ball for Wisconsin, and are joined by Land of 10’s Jesse Temple to talk about the 2019 recruiting class, along with a look at what players from the 2018 class could help this fall.

Some of the biggest questions facing Wisconsin on defense:

Where does Garrett Rand play after being at nose tackle last year?

Will Bryson Williams be ready to contribute as a true freshman?

Who fills in the depth along the defense line?

Senior Andrew Van Ginkel will be one of the starting OLBs..who will the other one be? And what about the depth there?

Wisconsin is stacked at ILB, but looking to the future, who are some of the young guys that could fill the void when T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly move on?

Nick Nelson, Natrell Jamerson and Derrick Tindal are gone from Wisconsin’s secondary. Who can the Badgers count on to step up and replace them?

