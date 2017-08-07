The Camp: Aug. 7, 2017

Matt and Zach are joined by former Wisconsin linebacker Jeff Mack to talk fall camp memories, the depth at inside linebacker, the potential for a more explosive offense and more.

11:55 to 12:48: Bernie on their version of team bonding compared to 2017

15:15 to 18:30: The year the team pushed their luck with Barry Alvarez too far during camp

23:41 to 29:40: How will the Badgers handle all the talent and depth at ILB

34:44 to 37:08: A more explosive Wisconsin offense?

52:50 to 54:40: Benching 405lbs is nice, but does it transfer to the field?

56:50 to 1:04:01: Reacting to Jamal Adams’ quote about dying on the field

