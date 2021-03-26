Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers has entered the transfer portal

Nate Reuvers’ time in Madison may be over but the forward is not done with college basketball as originally thought.

According to VerbalCommits.com, the Minnesota native entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal and will play his final year someplace other than Wisconsin.

Wisconsin F Nate Reuvers (SR) has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/qT0x6yea8k — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 27, 2021

The decision is a bit of a surprise. After Wisconsin’s loss to Baylor in the NCAA Tournament last Sunday, Reuvers took to Instagram to say goodbye to Madison, saying “Thank you Wisconsin for the past four years. Excited for the next step in my journey.” Most thought that meant he was done playing collegiately, but it turns out that was incorrect.

Reuvers did not have the senior season with the Badgers that he or anyone else wanted. After being a member of the preseason All-Big Ten team, the 6-foot-10 forward saw his numbers drop across the board from his junior season. He averaged just 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, while shooting only 28.6% from beyond the arc.

Proud of what my son has accomplished at UW. Looking forward to seeing the next chapter unfold. — Paul Reuvers (@PaulReuvers) March 27, 2021

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA gave waivers to all athletes allowing them to have an extra year of eligibility. Reuvers joins guard Trevor Anderson, who entered the portal Thursday, as the two Badgers that will take advantage of the opportunity, though neither will do so with Wisconsin.

Related

Comments

comments