Packers make re-signings of Aaron Jones and Kevin King official

Almost two weeks after the news broke about Aaron Jones re-signing with Green Bay, the Packers finally made it official Friday.

“This is home for me. This is where my career started and everything feels right here — the system, I’ve got my home here, I’ve got my teammates, coaching staff, everything,” Jones told reporters. “I just felt like it was a great fit for me, to continue to play where I’ve been playing and it’s home.”

Jones reportedly signed a four-year, $48 million contract after posting more than 3,000 total yards and scoring 30 touchdowns the last two seasons. Yet asked about already being in the prime of his career, the 26-year-old said there is plenty more out there for him.

“You say entering the prime, I feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface to enter the prime yet, so I feel like I’ve still got a lot of growing to do,” Jones said. “I think it’s going to be scary for a lot of people.”

Many criticized the Packers decision to re-sign Jones after spending a second-round pick on AJ Dillon in the 2020 NFL Draft. The expectation was that with Jones and Jamaal Williams leaving in free agency that Dillon would ascend to the top spot with Green Bay likely adding another running back in the draft. Now, with Jones back, it’ll be his and Dillon’s show this fall.

“He’s already showcased a little of the things he can do,” Jones said of Dillon. “I think we compliment each other really well. I feel like it’s going to be a good year.”

The Packers also officially announced the re-signing of cornerback Kevin King.

