Packers bring back TE Marcedes Lewis

The Green Bay Packers keep re-signing their own guys.

ESPN is reporting that tight end Marcedes Lewis has agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract to return for a fourth season with Green Bay.

Green Bay and TE Marcedes Lewis reached agreement on a two-year, $8 million deal that includes $4 million in guaranteed money, per source. Lewis will be returning for his 16th season, he’ll be 37 in May, and he still shows no signs of letting up. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2021

Lewis has started 30 games over the past three seasons, catching 28 passes and four touchdowns. Where he’s made a bigger impact is in the run game and opening up holes for Green Bay’s backs.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old is also one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers best friends on the team and a guy that brings a real leadership presence to the locker room.

Lewis is the latest unrestricted free agent to re-sign with the club, joining running back Aaron Jones and cornerback Kevin King.

