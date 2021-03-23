Packers reportedly re-sign CB Kevin King

Kevin King is staying in Green Bay.

As first reported by the NFL Network, the Packers have re-signed the cornerback to a one-year, $6 million deal.

The #Packers are re-signing CB Kevin King to a one-year, $6 million deal, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2021

King has had an up-and-down career with the club since being drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He missed 17 games the first two years due to injury, had a solid year in 2019 with five interceptions before missing five games last year and having a horrific NFC Championship game. The Washington product gave up two touchdowns passes, including on the final play of the first half.

The Kevin King deal is likely going to be at a cap number at much less than $6M with incentives to pump it up. — Ken Ingalls | Packers Cap 💰 (@KenIngalls) March 23, 2021

Bringing King back is a bit of a surprise considering his struggles to stay on the field and his uneven play when he was out there. But it’s also a move that continues what appears to be the Packers giving it one more shot with most of the players that made up a team that ended up one game short of the Super Bowl.

My whole secondary back! I love it ! — Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) March 23, 2021

