Packers reportedly re-sign CB Kevin King

Kevin King is staying in Green Bay.

As first reported by the NFL Network, the Packers have re-signed the cornerback to a one-year, $6 million deal.

King has had an up-and-down career with the club since being drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He missed 17 games the first two years due to injury, had a solid year in 2019 with five interceptions before missing five games last year and having a horrific NFC Championship game. The Washington product gave up two touchdowns passes, including on the final play of the first half.

Bringing King back is a bit of a surprise considering his struggles to stay on the field and his uneven play when he was out there. But it’s also a move that continues what appears to be the Packers giving it one more shot with most of the players that made up a team that ended up one game short of the Super Bowl.

