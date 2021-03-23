No Giannis, no problem for the Bucks in blowout win over Indiana

Playing without an injured Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t stop the Milwaukee Bucks from extending their winning streak to seven games.

A 48-point first quarter held coach Mike Budenholzer’s club to a 140-113 win over Indiana on Monday night at Fiserv Forum as Antetokounmpo watched from the bench with what listed as a knee sprain.

In the two-time MVP’s absence, Jrue Holiday had his best offensive game of the season. The point guard scored 28 points and dished out 14 assists while going 5-for-6 from beyond the 3-point line. Two other starters — Khris Middleton (25) and Pat Connaughton (20) — scored at least 20 points, while Brook Lopez had 18.

Milwaukee’s bench got involved in the fun, too, with forward Bobby Portis posting a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pacers got to within 13 at one point in the fourth quarter but no closer. Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 22 points. Jeremy Lamb had 21 off the bench.

Budenholzer believed Antetokounmpo was injured against San Antonio on Saturday and said his status for Wednesday’s game against Boston is up in the air.

With the win, Milwaukee improved to 28-14 on the season and now sits in third place in the Eastern Conference, one game back of second-place Brooklyn and 1.5 games behind conference leader Philadelphia.

