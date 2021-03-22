Three Wisconsin seniors announce they won’t take advantage of extra year of eligibility

At least three of Wisconsin’s seniors won’t return for another season.

D’Mitrik Trice, Nate Reuvers and Aleem Ford took to social media to announce they would not take advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA gave all college athletes as a result of the pandemic.

Thank you Lord for the trails and tribulations that have molded this team into the men we are today! It’s been a blessing to play for @BadgerMBB and although this chapter of our lives is closing, another is opening up! Thank you Badger Nation 🙏🏽❤️ #seniors — D'Mitrik Trice (@DMitrikTrice0) March 21, 2021

Brad Davison was a little more cryptic in his post and didn’t come right out and say he would be leaving or coming back.

Micah Potter and Trevor Anderson have not made their decisions public, though it’s believed Potter will not return.

