Three Wisconsin seniors announce they won’t take advantage of extra year of eligibility

At least three of Wisconsin’s seniors won’t return for another season.

D’Mitrik Trice, Nate Reuvers and Aleem Ford took to social media to announce they would not take advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA gave all college athletes as a result of the pandemic.

Brad Davison was a little more cryptic in his post and didn’t come right out and say he would be leaving or coming back.

Micah Potter and Trevor Anderson have not made their decisions public, though it’s believed Potter will not return.

