Wisconsin’s season comes to an end with loss to top-seeded Baylor

Wisconsin’s season is done.

The ninth-seeded Badgers couldn’t overcome a rough first half and fell 76-63 to top-seeded Baylor in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Wisconsin turned the ball over nine times in the opening half, matching its season average for an entire game, and 14 for the game. The Bears took advantage, generating 16 points off the turnovers, while also having 11 second-chance points.

It led to the Badgers playing catch up for most of the afternoon, as Baylor led by 13 at the half and by as many as 18 in the second half. Wisconsin made a run, getting to within seven several times but were never able to get closer.

The Badgers shot a respectable 45.5% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, but their senior backcourt struggled much of the game. After combining to score 50 points in their opening round win over North Carolina, D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison had 20 points and shot 8-for-28 from the field and 4-for-14 from 3.

Baylor’s backcourt had no such struggles. The duo of Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell scored 32 points and made 11 of their 19 shots. Forward Matthew Mayer was also impactful scoring 17 points and grabbing six rebounds.

Two bright spots offensively for Wisconsin were Nate Reuvers and Jonathan Davis. Reuvers had 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting, while the freshman Davis scored 10 points and grabbed a couple of rebounds. Micah Potter also had a double double, going for 10 points and 10 boards.

The Badgers now hit an offseason of some uncertainty as all six of their seniors are eligible to return for another year thanks to a waiver by the NCAA due to the pandemic. Trice and Potter are almost surely gone, and the same goes for Reuvers and Aleem Ford. There has been some speculation that guards Trevor Anderson and Brad Davison are the most likely to return.

If no one sticks around for another senior year, the Badgers will field one of their youngest rosters in recent memory. Forward Tyler Wahl would be the only upperclassman in the rotation, with second-year guard Jonathan Davis being the next most experienced player. They would likely count on the likes of forwards Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson, along with guard Lorne Bowman, and potentially incoming freshmen like guard Chucky Hepburn and forward Matthew Mors.

