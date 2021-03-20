Wisconsin women’s hockey team beats Northeastern in OT to claim sixth national title

Make it six national titles for the Wisconsin women’s hockey team.

Star Daryl Watts scored at the 16:44 mark of the first overtime period to help the Badgers beat Northeastern 2-1 on Saturday night and claim back-to-back national championships.

It was a tight game throughout. Neither team scored in the first two periods and it wasn’t until the 9:00 minute mark in the third period that Wisconsin finally broke through, as Makenna Webster found the back of the net for her eighth goal of the season. But the top-ranked Huskies wasted no time in tying things back up as Chole Aurard scored just 39 seconds later.

But in overtime, Watts, Wisconsin’s best player, and potentially the top player in the nation, came through in the clutch, beating goalie Aerin Frankel from behind the behind the net to give coach Mark Johnson another title.

With the win tonight, Coach Johnson has won six women's national championships, the most of any coach in NCAA history!

Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair stopped all but one of the 25 shots she faced to pick up the win.

The Badgers now have six national titles, tied with Minnesota for the most since the women’s game started crowning champions in 2001.

