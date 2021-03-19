Marquette fires coach Steve Wojciechowski

The Steve Wojciechowski era at Marquette is done.

The school announced Friday that it had parted ways with Wojciechowski after seven seasons.

“After a thorough evaluation of our program over the last week, which included multiple conversations with Steve, I concluded that now is the right time for a new leader of our storied program,” MU Vice President and Director of Athletics Bill Scholl said in a release. “I’m confident that our history of success and our commitment to developing young men who are leaders on and off the court will attract the highest caliber of coaching talent. I want to thank Steve for his dedication to our student-athletes, and for how he represented our men’s basketball program and the university. We wish Steve, Lindsay, Jack and Charlie nothing but the best in the future.”

Wojciechowski recruited at a high level, but it rarely showed up on the court. Marquette went 128-95 during his tenure and were below .500 in Big East play. The Golden Eagles went to the NCAA Tournament twice, losing in the first round both times.

Scholl said they will begin a national search for Wojciechowski’s replacement immediately.

