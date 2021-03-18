Wisconsin women’s hockey beats Ohio State, will play for national title

The Wisconsin women’s hockey team will play for its sixth national championship Saturday night against Northeastern.

The Badgers punched their ticket to the title game with a 4-2 win over Ohio State in one of the national semifinals Thursday in Erie, Penn.

THE BADGERS ARE GOING TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP !! Defeating Ohio State 4-2, @BadgerWHockey will play in the title game for the ninth time in program history.#WFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/5WoIIkKeCM — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 19, 2021

Wisconsin pounced on its WCHA rival early, getting a goal from Makenna Webster just 79 seconds into the game. It stayed 1-0 until the second period when Casey O’Brien found the back of the net for her second goal of the season. Caitlin Schneider would make it 3-0 shortly thereafter with goal No. 3 on the year.

Ohio State made a game of it, cutting the lead to 3-2 and came within inches of tying it when a shot in the final minute hit the pipe. But Daryl Watts finally put the Buckeyes away with an empty-net goal with 13.9 seconds left.

Three players — Webster, O’Brien and Schneider — combined for eight points on the night to help the Badgers advance to their ninth title game overall.

UW got a really good effort from Kennedy Blair. The Buckeyes peppered the redshirt senior with 39 shots and she saved all but two of them.

Coach Mark Johnson and his team will now get ready to face top-seeded Northeastern, which will be making its first ever championship appearance. The Huskies ousted Minnesota-Duluth with a 3-2 win Thursday in the first semifinal.

Wisconsin and Northeastern have played nine times with the Badgers leading the series 5-2-2, though the last meeting came in 2017 and was a win for the Huskies.

Saturday’s game is set for 6:30 p.m.

