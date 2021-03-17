Packers: OLB Za’Darius Smith the latest to reportedly restructure his contract

Green Bay’s push to get under the salary cap by Wednesday afternoon continues.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith became the latest member of the Packers to restructure his deal.

In his restructured deal with the Packers, Za'Darius Smith had his $5M roster bonus and $9.76M of his base salary for 2021 converted into a signing bonus. That created $7.38M in cap space for Green Bay. Smith's cap # goes up for 2022, when he could be an extension candidate. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 17, 2021

Smith joins fellow outside linebacker Preston Smith, offensive lineman Billy Turner and safety Adrian Amos as guys that have restructured their contracts as the team attempts to get under the salary cap that is down significantly from last season due to the pandemic.

A contract extension for wide receiver Davante Adams and a restructured contract for Aaron Rodgers are other potential options for GM Brian Gutekunst to free up money.

