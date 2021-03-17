Packers: OLB Za’Darius Smith the latest to reportedly restructure his contract

Green Bay’s push to get under the salary cap by Wednesday afternoon continues.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith became the latest member of the Packers to restructure his deal.

Smith joins fellow outside linebacker Preston Smith, offensive lineman Billy Turner and safety Adrian Amos as guys that have restructured their contracts as the team attempts to get under the salary cap that is down significantly from last season due to the pandemic.

A contract extension for wide receiver Davante Adams and a restructured contract for Aaron Rodgers are other potential options for GM Brian Gutekunst to free up money.

Comments

comments