Bucks reportedly acquire forward PJ Tucker in trade with Houston

Milwaukee has added a veteran piece in its effort to compete for an NBA title.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Bucks had acquired forward P.J. Tucker, forward Rodion Kurucs, and a 2022 first-round pick for guard D.J. Augustin, forward D.J. Wilson and a 2023 first-round pick. Milwaukee also moved forward Torrey Craig to Phoenix.

Milwaukee goes from $441,539 below the hard cap to $3.5M by shedding the DJ Wilson ($4.5M), DJ Augustin ($6.7M) and Torrey Craig ($1.6M) contract. They now have 2 open roster spots. PJ Tucker is extension eligible for 2 years-$17M with Milwaukee. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 17, 2021

The 35-year-old Tucker hasn’t played since before the NBA All-Star break as the Rockets looked to move him. He gives Milwaukee another versatile frontcourt player that can defend multiple positions. His offensive numbers were down slightly this as Houston struggled on the court. Tucker averaged 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in his 32 appearances.

Wilson had played in just eight games for Milwaukee this year, while Augustin was averaging 6.0 points and 3.1 assists during his 19 minutes per game. Craig had played in just two of the last 10 games for the Bucks.

