Bucks erase 19-point deficit to beat 76ers for fifth straight win

Milwaukee overcame an ugly first half to win its fifth straight game, this time a 109-105 overtime victory at Eastern Conference-leader Philadelphia.

The Bucks scored just 31 points in the first two quarters and trailed by 14 at the break. After a slow start to the second half that saw the 76ers take a 19-point lead, Milwaukee stormed back and trailed by just nine entering the fourth quarter. That’s when Giannis Antetokounmpo took over, scoring 20 of his game-high 32 points in the final period and overtime, including a 7-0 run in the extra period to take control.

The reigning MVP took OVER in overtime! A personal 7-0 run 🦌🔥 pic.twitter.com/Uc8tJbxKop — ESPN (@espn) March 18, 2021

Milwaukee’s star added 15 rebounds and five assists as the Bucks pulled to with 1.5 games of Philadelphia and Brooklyn for the top spot in the East.

Donte DiVincenzo had 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for Milwaukee, while Jrue Holiday finished with 19 points and six assists. Pat Connaughton contributed 12 rebounds and a couple of steals off the bench.

The Sixers, who were playing without MVP candidate Joel Embiid for a third straight game, got a triple-double from Ben Simmons. He had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, while Tobias Harris had 19 points and nine assists. Danny Green had 18 points.

Milwaukee closed its 3-game road trip 3-0 and moved to 26-14 on the year. The club will now head back to Fiserv Forum to face San Antonio on Saturday.

