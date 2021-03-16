Wisconsin women’s hockey headed back to Frozen Four

The Wisconsin women’s hockey team is headed back to the Frozen Four.
The Badgers cruised to a 3-0 win over Providence College on Tuesday to earn their 13th trip to the final weekend of the season since 2005.
“We’re heading to the Frozen Four for the seventh-straight time!” @BrettePettet, probably#NCAAWHockey || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/PkUxL0xaR7
— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) March 16, 2021
Brette Pettet got the scoring going for Wisconsin, finding the back of the net in the first period. It would stay 1-0 until the third when Sophie Shirley scored twice, including an empty netter late in the period. Britta Curl had a pair of assists in the win.
Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair didn’t face a single shot in the first period and at one point the Badgers had out-shot the Friars 18-0. Blair ended up stopping all 12 shots she faced to get the win.
The second-seeded Badgers now advance to the national semifinals that will be held Thursday in Erie, Penn. UW will face the winner of Tuesday night’s matchup between third-seeded Ohio State and sixth-seeded Boston College. The other semifinal will feature top-seeded Northeastern and fifth-seeded Minnesota-Duluth.