Wisconsin women’s hockey headed back to Frozen Four

The Wisconsin women’s hockey team is headed back to the Frozen Four.

The Badgers cruised to a 3-0 win over Providence College on Tuesday to earn their 13th trip to the final weekend of the season since 2005.

Brette Pettet got the scoring going for Wisconsin, finding the back of the net in the first period. It would stay 1-0 until the third when Sophie Shirley scored twice, including an empty netter late in the period. Britta Curl had a pair of assists in the win.

Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair didn’t face a single shot in the first period and at one point the Badgers had out-shot the Friars 18-0. Blair ended up stopping all 12 shots she faced to get the win.

The second-seeded Badgers now advance to the national semifinals that will be held Thursday in Erie, Penn. UW will face the winner of Tuesday night’s matchup between third-seeded Ohio State and sixth-seeded Boston College. The other semifinal will feature top-seeded Northeastern and fifth-seeded Minnesota-Duluth.

