Wisconsin men’s hockey team comes up short in bid for Big Ten Tournament title

An ugly second period was too much for the Wisconsin men’s hockey team to overcome Tuesday night in a 6-4 loss to Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament title game.

The Badgers trailed 2-1 late in the second period when the Gophers exploded for three goals in just 2 minutes and 44 seconds of action to take a seemingly insurmountable lead to the final period.

But Wisconsin didn’t go quietly. Mike Vorlicky cut it to a 3-goal deficit when he found the back of the net 4:05 into the third period. That was followed just minutes later by Roman Achan scoring his second goal of the game. Big Ten Player of the Year Cole Caufield made it a 5-4 game with 2:11 remaining, but that’s as close as Wisconsin would get, as the Gophers finished the scoring with an empty net goal.

Owen Lindmark had a pair of assists for the Badgers, who lost for just the third time in their last 17 games.

Minnesota claimed its second Big Ten Tournament crown, while Wisconsin fell to 1-2 in championship games.

Coach Tony Granato and his club will now wait to see what kind of seed it will get when the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed Sunday.

