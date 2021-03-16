Tony Granato, Cole Caufield among the Badgers to earn Big Ten honors

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team has performed at high level much of the season and several members of the squad were honored for their efforts Tuesday afternoon.

Tony Granato was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year for the second time in his tenure with the Badgers. He led UW to its first Big Ten regular season title and will be on the bench Tuesday night as his team plays for the conference tournament title against Minnesota.

Congrats to @TonyGranato!! Big Ten Coach of the Year First two-time men's hockey conference COY in school history#OnWisconsin || #SkatingintoSpring pic.twitter.com/EidMxd9ilt — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) March 16, 2021

The Badgers are in that position in large part due to Cole Caufield, who became the first Wisconsin player to be named Big Ten Player of the Year and the eighth conference POY overall. The sophomore scored two of his NCAA-leading 27 goals in the semifinal win over Penn State on Monday. Caufield also leads the country in total points and is considered among the favorites to take home the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to the top player in the country.

Goalies beware when he is on the ice. ⚠️@BadgerMHockey's @colecaufield is your @B1GHockey Player of the Year and Scoring Champion. pic.twitter.com/Zm2IiQiZWi — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) March 16, 2021

Caufield was also a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection, while fellow forward Dylan Holloway was also on the first team. Linus Weissbach was a second-team pick, while Ty Pelton-Byce and Ty Emberson were named honorable mention. Goalie Cameron Rowe made the All-Freshman team.

