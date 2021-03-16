CB Tramon Williams announces his retirement

A key member of the Green Bay Packers defense for a decade is calling it a career.

Tramon Williams, who spent the first eight years of his career with the franchise and returned for two more later in his career, announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon.

It's been a heck of a journey. I would like to first thank my Lord God for allowing me 38 years and molding me into the man I am today. Thank you for using me to inspire others on a daily. Secondly, I would like to thank my wife and kids, who sacrificed so much to keep my dreams pic.twitter.com/xp1MNRF2fR — Tramon Williams Sr. (@HighRizer22) March 16, 2021

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2006, Williams turned himself into a Pro Bowl cornerback by 2010. He finished his career with 34 interceptions, including 30 with Green Bay, but it was his play in the run to the Super Bowl XLV title that many fans will remember.

Williams sealed the Packers win over Philadelphia in the Wild Card round with an interception in the end zone. He added two more picks in the upset over top-seeded Atlanta the following week, including taking one back for a touchdown just before halftime. Then, on the final defensive play of the Super Bowl, he ended Pittsburgh’s hopes of a comeback by knocking a pass away from the intended receiver.

To the greatest organization in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers, thank you for allowing a very raw athletic kid to live-out his dream. Thank you, to the late great Ted Thompson, for seeing the value in an Undrafted free agent. Thank you, Alonzo Highsmith, Zo to be exact, — Tramon Williams Sr. (@HighRizer22) March 16, 2021

Williams left the Packers following the 2014 season, spending two years in Cleveland and another year in Arizona before returning to Green Bay in 2018. He started 23 games and helped a young defensive backfield mature as the Packers went 13-3 and made it to the NFC title game in 2019.

After playing six games for Baltimore in 2020, he was cut following the Ravens loss in the playoffs. The Packers signed him to the practice squad and he was active for the NFC Championship game against Tampa Bay but did not see any action in the loss.

In addition to his 34 interceptions, Williams had 153 passes defended, six forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries and one punt return for a score.

