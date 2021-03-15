Wisconsin hockey headed to Big Ten title game after OT win

The Wisconsin hockey team will play for the Big Ten Tournament title.

The top-seeded Badgers got a goal from sophomore Cole Caufield at the 6:50 mark of the first overtime to get by fifth-seeded Penn State 4-3 on Monday afternoon.

📽️: Cole Caufield with the heart breaker 💔 Next stop: BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/NBKN7U2LSz — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) March 15, 2021

Wisconsin trailed by one goal two different times in the third period. Ty Emberson found the back of the net for a fourth time this year midway through the period to tie the game. The Nittany Lions answered back just two minutes later, retaking the lead when Tim Doherty scored his second goal of the game. But Caufield evened the game up with about five minutes left, beating Penn State goalie Oskar Autio.

Caufield now has an NCAA-leading 27 goals, while Linus Weissbach picked up his 28th assist of the season.

Wisconsin goalie Robbie Beydoun got the win by stopping 43 of the 46 shots he faced.

The Badgers, who won the Big Ten regular season title, will face Michigan or Minnesota in the championship game, as they try to win their second tournament title.

