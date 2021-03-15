RB Jamaal Williams says goodbye to Green Bay

Jamaal Williams has said his goodbye to Green Bay.

Following the re-signing of backfield mate Aaron Jones over the weekend, the former fourth-round pick announced he would not be returning to the Packers and would hit the open market in free agency.

Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) says goodbye to Green Bay on IG. pic.twitter.com/j35mjsCa9k — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) March 15, 2021

Williams and Jones came into the league together in 2017 and teamed up to give the Packers a productive one-two punch, especially the last two seasons. Jones had more than 3,000 total yards and 31 touchdowns, while Williams posted 1,454 total yards and nine scores.

With Williams out of the picture, 2020 second-round pick AJ Dillon will take on an increased role after rushing for 242 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie.

Related

Comments

comments