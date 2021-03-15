Packers: Corey Linsley will reportedly sign with the Chargers

Corey Linsley has found a new home.

Green Bay’s longtime center will reportedly sign with the Los Angeles Chargers when free agency officially opens Wednesday.

Linsley will reconnect with former teammate Bryan Bulaga, who signed with the Chargers last offseason.

A fifth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Linsley had been a starter since his rookie season. He manned the middle of the Packers line in 110 games, including all four of their NFC Championship Game losses. This past season he earned All-Pro honors for the first time in his career and was the highest-graded center by Pro Football Focus.

The Packers likely have an idea of who will be starting at center in 2021, though nothing is guaranteed. Among the options is third-year pro Elgton Jenkins. He was a center in college and started multiple games there when Linsley missed time due to injury. Lucas Patrick and 2020 sixth-round pick Jake Hanson could also be possibilities. The Packers are also reportedly among the teams interested in Minnesota guard/center Brett Jones.

Teams that have expressed some early interest in #Vikings free-agent center/guard Brett Jones include Denver, Seattle, Houston and Green Bay. It remains to be seen how much interest the Vikings might have in bringing back Jones. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 15, 2021

