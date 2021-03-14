RB Aaron Jones staying with the Packers

Aaron Jones is staying in Green Bay.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers and their top running back have agreed on a 4-year, $48 million deal with a $13 million signing bonus.

Source: The #Packers and RB Aaron Jones have a deal. He gets a 4-year deal worth $48M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2021

The deal comes the day before teams will to be allowed to start negotiating with free agents. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN that Jones would have made more money on the open market but wanted to stay in Green Bay.

“Aaron would have signed for more in free agency but wanted to stay in Green Bay,” Drew Rosenhaus said about Jones re-signing with the Packers. https://t.co/Dwcz8qs3qO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021

The former fifth-round pick has played a huge role in the Packers success on offense the last two years. Jones has accounted for 3,017 total yards and 30 touchdowns, and earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2020.

With this news it seems unlikely the Packers will re-sign fellow running back Jamaal William, who is also a free agent. It leaves Jones, second-year back AJ Dillon and potentially a rookie to carry much of the load for coach Matt LaFleur in 2021.

“Yessir, we back with the Pack!” Aaron Jones celebrating his new contract on IG live with a fitting song choice. pic.twitter.com/aqSCW1eKa2 — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) March 14, 2021

