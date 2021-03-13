Antetokounmpo posts second-straight triple double in win over the Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for his sixth triple-double of the season to help the Milwaukee Bucks to a 125-119 victory over the short-handed Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Jrue Holiday added 10 of his 18 points during the fourth quarter for the third-place Bucks, who have won eight of nine to move a game back of second-place Brooklyn and two behind Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference standings.

Russell Westbrook scored 42 points — including 15 of Washington’s last 18 — and added 10 rebounds and 12 assists while posting his NBA-leading 11th triple-double. Rui Hachimura added 29 points and tied a career-high with three 3-pointers, but Washington lost its third straight while resting All-Star guard Bradley Beal with a sore left knee.

Westbrook twice helped Washington fight back from multiple-possession deficits inside the final six minutes, and his 3 from the left wing tied it at 119-all with 41 seconds left.

Khris Middleton answered with a pair of free throws, and Holiday defended as Westbrook missed a contested driving layup on the other end. Middleton added two more foul shots with 9.4 seconds left to increase the lead to four, Hachimura’s 3 attempt from the left wing rimmed out, and Holiday’s free throws sealed the game.

