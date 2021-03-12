Wisconsin losing RBs coach John Settle

Wisconsin is losing running backs coach John Settle.

The veteran coach will reportedly take the same job at Kentucky, according to FootballScoop.com.

Sources: Kentucky expected to hire highly-regarded Big Ten running backs coach https://t.co/v9U5b7qMRE — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) March 12, 2021

Settle leaves Madison after spending the last six seasons with the Badgers. It was his second stint in Madison, as he also served as the running backs coach under Bret Bielema from 2006 to 2010. Wisconsin’s running back room has been among the best in the country during his tenure, with the likes of John Clay, Montee Ball, James White, Corey Clement and Jonathan Taylor staring in the backfield.

The next coach will have some work to do. Freshman Jalen Berger returns after rushing for 301 yards and averaging 5.0 yards per carry, but the other two main backs in 2020 — Garrett Groshek and Nakia Watson — are gone. Sophomore Isaac Guerendo and redshirt freshman Julius Davis have 13 carries combined in their careers. The Badgers will also bring in three freshmen as part of their 2021 recruiting class.

Wisconsin is slated to begin spring practice March 30.

