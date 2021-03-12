Packers reportedly won’t tender backup QB Tim Boyle a contract

It’s looking like Jordan Love will be the backup to quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2021.

NFL Network reported Friday that Green Bay would not tender Tim Boyle a contract, meaning instead of being a restricted free agent, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent and able to sign with any team when the new league year opens next week.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: The #Packers are not tendering QB Tim Boyle as a restricted free agent, which seemingly moves Jordan Love up to Aaron Rodgers' primary backup. pic.twitter.com/W9nOyzimDf — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2021

Boyle had served as Rodgers’ backup the last two seasons. A former undrafted free agent, Boyle saw mop-up duty in 11 games and threw just four passes. He did have a couple strong preseasons, allowing the Packers to move on from DeShone Kizer prior to the 2019 season.

Due to the pandemic, Love did not get any offseason work in Green Bay and then did not have any preseason games either. He spent a majority of his rookie season running the scout-team. Now, it appears, he’s one snap away from leading the Packers offense.

Meanwhile, the team also reportedly restructured the contract of safety Adrian Amos. According to PackersCentral.com, move saved $750,000 in 2021. Green Bay remains over the salary cap by around $8.5 million.

The team announced late Friday afternoon it had cut tight end John Lovett. He saw time on offense and special teams last season but suffered a knee injury in practice in November and was placed on injured reserve.

Related

Comments

comments