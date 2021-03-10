Wisconsin will face Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament

Wisconsin has its opponent for the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

With Penn State storming back from 14 down at the half to beat Nebraska Wednesday night, the Nittany Lions will move on to face the Badgers on Thursday night in Indianapolis.

Wisconsin split its two games against Penn State this year, losing on the road before winning the rematch days later in Madison. The two teams haven’t played in the Big Ten Tournament since 2011 when the Nittany Lions came out with a win in one of the ugliest games in tournament history where the final score was 36-33. The Badgers took the only other matchup in postseason play with a 52-51 win in 1998.

Penn State is led by junior guard Myreon Jones, who averages 15.5 points per game and had 20 when the Nittany Lions beat Wisconsin in late January. The Badgers will also have their hands full with guard Izaiah Brockington and John Harrar, along with guard Jamari Wheeler, who had 19 points in the win over Nebraska.

The Badgers enter the tournament having lost three straight games and five of their last six with their struggles on offense playing a big role. But shots did finally start dropping in the second half of a loss to Iowa last Sunday, and it has the players feeling confident and hoping to get another shot at the third-seeded Hawkeyes, who would be waiting for them in the quarterfinals.

“I think that we’re right there and we’re clicking at the right time,” guard D’Mitrik Trice said. “I’m excited to first handle whoever we have on Thursday but that potential matchup is definitely there and we’re definitely looking forward to them.

