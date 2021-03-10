Wisconsin parts ways with women’s basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis

Wisconsin is in the market for a new women’s basketball coach.

UW athletic director Barry Alvarez announced Tuesday night that the Badgers were parting ways with Jonathan Tsipis after five seasons.

“I appreciated coach Tsipis’s efforts during his five years with us, but we feel it is time for a new director for our women’s basketball program,” Alvarez said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I wish Jonathan the best as he moves forward.”

The move came just hours after Wisconsin’s season ended with a thud, falling 67-42 to Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament. The Badgers finished the season 5-19 overall and just 2-18 in Big Ten play. Under Tsipis, Wisconsin averaged just 2.8 wins in conference play and never won more than four games. The Badgers highest finish in the Big Ten was 11th in 2016-17 when UW was 3-13.

The program has fallen on hard times over the last 10 years. After watching Jane Albright and Lisa Stone combine to win nearly 56% of their games and go to the postseason 11 times in 17 seasons, Wisconsin is 97-140 under Tsipis and former coach Bobbie Kelsey with zero postseason appearances.

Related

Comments

comments