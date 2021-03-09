Packers decide not to use franchise tag on Aaron Jones

The Green Bay Packers have now gone 11 straight years without using the franchise tag on one of their players.

The NFL’s deadline to use the tag on players set to become free agents later this month came and went Tuesday afternoon without GM Brian Gutekunst using it. Gutekunst had left open the possibility of using the tag on running back Aaron Jones, but ultimately decided against doing so. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers are trying to re-sign Jones before he hits the open market March 17.

Packers did not place their franchise tag on RB Aaron Jones, per source. Jones is headed to free agency, though Green Bay is attempting to re-sign him before he gets there. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2021

It was reported by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky that the Packers offered Jones a deal last year that would have made him among the top five paid running backs in the NFL, but the contract did not contain the kind of guaranteed money the former fourth-round pick was looking for.

Jones has been a huge part of Green Bay’s offensive success the last two years, putting up 3,017 total yards and 30 touchdowns. Jones’ backup, Jamaal Williams, is also slated to become a free agent, leaving 2020 second-round pick AJ Dillon as the most experienced running back currently signed for 2021.

