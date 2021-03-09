D’Mitrik Trice named third-team All-Big Ten

Wisconsin guard D’Mitrik Trice put together the best season of his career and was awarded for it Tuesday morning.

The Big Ten announced its all-conference teams and the Badgers senior was named to the third team by the coaches and the media.

Trice led Wisconsin in scoring at a career-best 13.7 points per game, while shooting 41.2% from the field, also the best of his time in Madison. The Ohio native shot 80% from the free throw line, the fifth-best mark in the Big Ten, while also hitting 38.4% of his 3-pointers.

The 6-foot Trice was a third-team All-Big Ten pick a season ago and was an honorable mention pick in 2019.

Trice was the lone Wisconsin player to earn all-conference recognition this season.

Related

Comments

comments