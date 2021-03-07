Giannis Antetokounmpo named All-Star Game MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo added to his already long list of accomplishments Sunday at the NBA All-Star Game.

The Milwaukee Buck superstar scored a game-high 35 points on 16-for-16 shooting, including 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. For his efforts he won the Kobe Bryant MVP award, the first time in his five All-Star appearances he’s won it.

The Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP. GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO. pic.twitter.com/D1yvi0prXo — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 8, 2021

Antetokounmpo did all of that work in just 19 minutes, as he led Team LeBron to a 170-150 win over Team Durant. It’s the first time Antetokounmpo was on the winning side of an All-Star Game.

Damien Lillard had 32 points off the bench, while Steph Curry had 28 for Team LeBron. The two guards combined to make 16 3-pointers, while Chris Paul dished out 16 assists.

Bradley Beal had 26 points for Team Durant, which also got 24 points from Kyrie Irving.

They played without Durant, who was nursing an injury, and Joel Embiid, who along with Team LeBron’s Ben Simmons, were held out of the game due to contact tracing after a barber the two Philadelphia stars used tested positive for COVID-19.

