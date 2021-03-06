Wisconsin men’s hockey claims its first Big Ten regular season title

The fifth-ranked Wisconsin hockey team is the Big Ten regular-season champion for the first time.

The Badgers got two goals from star Cole Caufield, his 24th and 25th on the season, in a 2-1 win over Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. The win gave UW its fourth regular season conference title and its first since 2000 when the Badgers were still in the WCHA.

After a scoreless first period, Michigan State jumped ahead with a Charlie Combs goal at the 13:09 mark of the second period. It looked like it would stay 1-0 but Caufield sniped a one-timer with 17 seconds left to tie the game. The sophomore then added his second 7:49 into the final period, which proved to be the winning goal.

📽️: Cole Caufield in his natural habitat 🚨 🍎: Weissbach, Pelton-Byce pic.twitter.com/vKPBqDmLAB — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) March 6, 2021

Dylan Holloway, Linus Weissbach and Ty Pelton-Byce each had an assist as Wisconsin won for a 13th time in its last 16 games.

Cameron Rowe more than held up his end by stopping 40 of the 41 shots he faced. The Badgers improved to 9-1-1 in games Rowe starts this season.

With the win, the Wisconsin will be the top seed at the Big Ten Tournament meaning the Badgers will get a first-round bye.

Related

Comments

comments