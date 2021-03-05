No. 5 Wisconsin blanks Michigan State

The fifth-ranked Wisconsin hockey team won for a ninth time in its last 11 games Friday afternoon with a 4-0 victory at Michigan State.

The Badgers jumped on the Spartans early, as Tarek Baker scored just 1:49 into the game, just his third goal of the season. Jack Gorniak followed minutes later with his sixth goal of the year to make it 2-0.

In the second period it was Cole Caufield’s turn. The sophomore found the back on the net on the power-play with goal No. 23 on the season. Wisconsin added its fourth goal a short time later with Ty Pelton-Byce scoring on another power-play.

Linus Weissbach had a pair of assists, while Caufield and Pelton-Byce each had one.

Goalie Robbie Beydoun earned his third shutout by stopping all 28 shots he faced and improved to 10-7 this year.

📽️: WHAT. A. SAVE 🙌 This Beydoun guy is insane 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nNUcsCOUNN — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) March 5, 2021

The Badgers improved to 18-8-1 overall and 16-6-1 in Big Ten play.

Wisconsin will close out the regular season against Michigan State on Saturday.

Related

Comments

comments