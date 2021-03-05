Brewers hit four home runs in 12-3 win over Colorado

Milwaukee’s offense exploded Friday afternoon in a 12-3 win over Colorado in Cactus League action.

Derek Fisher crushed a three-run homer in the fourth inning to tie the game 3-3, before Orlando Arcia added a two-run double and Zach Green hit his own three-run homer in the fifth inning to blow the game open. The Brewers got two more home runs in the ninth from Payton Henry and Nicholas Kahle.

Daniel Vogelbach went 2-for-2 with a pair of runs scored, while Arcia was 2-for-3 on the day. 2020 first-round pick Garrett Mitchell picked up another hit and also drew a walk.

Corbin Burnes looked great again in getting the start for Milwaukee. He struck out five over two innings and hasn’t allowed a hit in his first two outings of the spring.

The lone runs for the Rockies came off of Jordan Zimmermann. The Wisconsin native gave up a three-run homer to Trevor Story in the third inning.

Six relievers, including Brad Boxberger, Phil Bickford and J.P. Feyereisen, closed things out for Milwaukee, allowing just one hit in the final five innings.

The Brewers improved to 4-2 in spring training and will face the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

