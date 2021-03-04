Wisconsin anticipating guard Lorne Bowman Jr. will return to Madison in June

Lorne Bowman Jr. will be back in Madison by this summer.

The Wisconsin guard left the team and withdrew from school in November to return home to deal with a personal family matter. Coach Greg Gard said last month that Bowman was back taking classes but doing so remotely from his home in Detroit. Bowman’s day, Lorne Sr., posted an update on Twitter Thursday morning.

“What’s up guys! Thank you for all the well wishes! Lorne Jr. is doing AWESOME! Back in school full time and working out in the gym hard everyday. Our family situation has been dealt with and is behind us now we’re looking forward to the future! Madison bound, see you soon!”

Asked about Bowman’s status, a UW official said they are looking forward to having him back in Madison with the team and are anticipating his return in June.

The 6-foot-2 Bowman was part of Wisconsin’s 2020 recruiting class that featured five players. A 3-star recruit, Bowman was the fourth-best player in the state of Michigan and a top-20 combo guard in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He averaged 25.2 points, 6.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game in his senior year.

