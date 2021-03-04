Jrue Holiday jumper sends Milwaukee into the All-Star Break with a win

Jrue Holiday hit a jumper with 2.0 seconds left to lift Milwaukee past Memphis 112-111 Thursday in the final game of the first half of the season.

The game went back-and-forth in the final minute, as Pat Connaughton gave Milwaukee a 108-107 lead with a 3-pointer only to see the Grizzlies retake the lead with a Dillon Brooks layup. After two free throws from Khris Middleton gave Milwaukee a one-point lead, Ja Morant answered with a driving layup with 7.3 seconds left.

Then it was time for Holiday’s heroics. He grabbed the inbounds pass and went the length of the court before pulling up from the baseline and drilling the shot. Desmond Bane got an OK look for the game-winning 3-pointer for Memphis but it didn’t find the bottom of the net.

Jrue Holiday hits his first game-winning shot with the #Bucks. pic.twitter.com/FMNgvZcRDL — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) March 5, 2021

Holiday finished with 15 points off the bench in just his third game back following a battle with COVID-19. Connaughton also had 15 as Milwaukee won for a sixth time in its last seven games.

The Bucks were paced by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Khris Middleton added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Morant went off for 35 points but it took him 25 shots to get there, while Brooks had 23 points.

The win left Milwaukee at 22-14 at the break, good enough for third in the Eastern Conference and two games back of first-place Philadelphia.

The team is now off until March 11 when the Bucks will host New York at Fiserv Forum.

Related

Comments

comments