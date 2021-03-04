Brewers to allow limited number of fans at American Family Field to start the season

No tailgating will be allowed before games, but fans will be back at American Family Field this season.

The Brewers announced Thursday morning that the city of Milwaukee had agreed to a plan to allow a limited number of fans in the stadium to begin the season. At least to start, it will be at 25% capacity beginning with Opening Day on April 1 against the Minnesota Twins. That will roughly being 11,000 to 12,000 fans.

Rick Schlesinger, Milwaukee Brewers President | Business Operations, thanked the city for allowing fans back into the ballpark.

“This is an exciting day for us, as well as our fans and partners who we know are eager to return to American Family Field,” Schlesinger said in a press release. “Our players repeatedly say that Brewers fans bring phenomenal energy to the game and are the critical piece of the ballpark atmosphere.



“We appreciate the cooperation of (Milwaukee Health) Commissioner (Kirsten) Johnson and her staff as they reviewed our detailed plan to safely allow fans to watch the Brewers in person. Approval of the plan also allows us to bring much-needed jobs for members of our event staff and game-day workforce.



“We will continue to communicate with the city officials and work toward increasing the capacity if the health metrics continue to improve.”

The game against Minnesota will be the first time fans have been allowed in to watch a game in Milwaukee since Sept. 22, 2019.

The team says season-ticket holders will be contacted in the near future, while information on individual games will be announced at a later date.

