Brewers reportedly add OF Jackie Bradley Jr. on 2-year deal

Milwaukee has added another veteran outfielder to its roster.

As first reported by the Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams, former Boston centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has agreed to a two-year deal worth $24 million with a player option after this season.

The soon-to-be 31-year-old spent his first eight seasons with the Red Sox serving as their everyday centerfielder for much of that time. A career .239 hitter, Bradley Jr. hit .283 with seven home runs and 22 RBI in 55 games last season.

Bradley Jr. is a talented fielder, winning a Gold Glove for his work in 2018. A one-time All-Star, Bradley Jr. was also named the 2018 ALCS MVP on the way to the Red Sox winning the World Series.

The addition means the Brewers will be spending roughly 51% of their payroll this season on outfielders Lorenzo Cain ($17 million), Christian Yelich ($14 million), Bradley Jr. ($12 million) and Avisail Garcia ($10.8 million).

