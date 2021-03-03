Brewers score three late runs to beat San Diego in Cactus League action

Milwaukee scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to beat San Diego 8-5 on Wednesday in Cactus League action.

2020 first-round pick Garrett Mitchell broke the tie with an RBI single and later scored the final run to give the Brewers their third win in four games this spring.

Milwaukee jumped out to a 4-0 lead thanks in part to a three-run homer from third baseman Pablo Reyes. Nicholas Kahle also drove in a pair of runs with a double in the seventh inning.

Drew Rasmussen got the start for the Crew and threw a pair of hitless innings. Brent Suter, Justin Topa and Angel Perdomo followed and didn’t allow a hit either. The Padres finally broke through with two runs off of Eric Yardley and three more charged to Zack Brown.

The Brewers will return to American Family Fields of Phoenix on Thursday to face Cleveland. You can catch all the action on 1670 AM and 96.7FM starting at 2:10 p.m.

