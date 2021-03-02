No. 25 Badgers fall again, this time at No. 23 Purdue

No. 25 Wisconsin lost its seventh straight game to a ranked team, falling at No. 23 Purdue 73-69 Tuesday night at Mackey Arena.

The Badgers had no answer inside for 7-foot-4 freshman Zach Edey. The Boilermakers’ freshman scored a career-high 21 points (8-for-11 FGs) and grabbed seven rebounds, while fellow freshman Jayden Ivey contributed 18 points.

Wisconsin’s offense was once again anemic, as the Badgers shot just 40.4% from the field, the 11th time in their last 14 games they’ve hit less than 41.7% of their shots. Things were even worse from beyond the arc where they went 7-for-29. That included going just 4-for-26 after making their first three shots from deep to open the game.

Guard Brad Davison led the way for the Badgers by scoring 15 points (4-for-12 FGs), while Aleem Ford, Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers all had 11 points. Reuvers shot 5-for-10 and had a couple blocks on the defensive end. Potter played just 15 minutes due to foul trouble. D’Mitrik Trice had 10 points but was just 2-for-10 from the field.

The game was a foul fest, with the two teams combining for 41, including 21 by Wisconsin, which was one off a season-high. The Badgers did get it done at the free throw line, going 16-for-21. Of Purdue’s 73 points, 58 came in the paint or at the free throw line (20-for-26).

The Badgers fell to 10-9 in Big Ten play and still don’t have a win against a conference team with a winning record, falling to 0-7 against teams higher than them in the standings. They’ll have one more chance to get one in the regular season on Sunday when they go to No. 5 Iowa.

