Three former Brewers will be added to the team’s Wall of Honor

Milwaukee is adding three more former players to its Wall of Honor.

The Brewers announced Monday that outfielder Carlos Gomez, starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo and relief pitcher Francisco Rodriguez would be added to the Wall during a ceremony at a later date.

The honor is bestowed up players, coaches and executives who meet a set of criteria based on their service to the club and their career production.

Gomez played six years of his career with Milwaukee, earning a Gold Glove in centerfield in 2013, while also being a two-time All-Star. In his time with the Brewers, Gomez had 87 home runs, 288 RBI and 152 stolen bases.

Gallardo was the ace of Milwaukee’s staff for several years after the Brewers selected him in the second round of the 2004 draft. An All-Star in 2010, he finished his eight-year career with 89 wins and a 3.69 ERA, and still holds the all-time team record for strikeouts with 1,226.

Rodriguez was with Milwaukee for five years and saved 95 games during his tenure. The two-time All-Star also posted a 2.91 ERA during that time.

In addition to being added to the Wall of Honor, Gomez will ceremonially retire as a member of the Brewers at some point this season.

