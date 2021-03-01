Packers finalize coaching staff with promotions, new hires

A number of Green Bay coaches are getting promotions.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced Monday that defensive backs coach Jerry Gray would also become the team’s passing game coordinator, while offensive line coach Adam Stenavich would add run game coordinator to his title.

In addition, Rayna Stewart moves into the assistant special teams coach role after spending the last two seasons as a quality control coach. Also, Connor Lewis has been promoted to special teams assistant/game management specialist following last season’s role as an offensive quality control coach.

Gray was among those interviewed for Green Bay’s vacant defensive coordinator job that eventually went to Joe Barry. In his one year as the Packers defensive backs coach, Gray oversaw a unit that finished seventh in the NFL in yards allowed per game (221.2) and featured a second-team All-Pro in Jaire Alexander.

Stenavich just finished his second year as the Packers offensive line coach and his unit was arguably the best in the NFL. Two of his players, left tackle David Bakhtiari and center Corey Linsley, were first-team All-Pro selections, while versatile pieces like Elgton Jenkins and Billy Turner helped Green Bay overcome a slew of injuries.

The Packers also announced the hires of John Dunn as a senior analyst, Justin Hood as a defensive quality control coach, Ryan Mahaffey as an offensive quality control coach and Tim Zetts as an offensive quality control coach.

